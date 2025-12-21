Absolute Ransomware Response: Monitors endpoint ransomware preparedness and expedites recovery efforts. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Ransomware readiness assessment across endpoints, Automated monitoring and self-healing of security controls, Self-healing for endpoint security and device management tools..

CrowdStrike Falcon Platform: Cloud-native cybersecurity platform with EPP, EDR, XDR, and SIEM capabilities. built by CrowdStrike. Core capabilities include Endpoint protection (EPP) and endpoint detection and response (EDR), Extended detection and response (XDR) across multiple security domains, Next-generation SIEM with AI-native SOC platform..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.