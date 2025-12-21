Absolute Resilience: Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Application health monitoring across Windows and Mac applications, Autonomous application repair and reinstallation, Firmware-based endpoint recovery playbooks..

Absolute Security Resilience: Firmware-embedded endpoint resilience platform for device recovery & security. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Firmware-embedded persistence technology in device BIOS, Automated OS image recovery and device rehydration, Remote device remediation at scale..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.