Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Resilience is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Absolute. Absolute Security Resilience is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Absolute. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams running mixed Windows and Mac fleets will get the most from Absolute Resilience because it actually fixes broken endpoints without waiting for tickets, using firmware-level recovery that survives OS corruption. The platform covers NIST RC.RP incident recovery and RS.MI mitigation through autonomous app repair and device rehydration from trusted images, meaning your team stops triaging and starts restoring at scale. Skip this if your priority is detection and threat hunting; Absolute is explicitly built for resilience and recovery, not visibility into active threats.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams managing sprawling endpoint fleets will get the most from Absolute Security Resilience because firmware-embedded persistence means attackers can't wipe your recovery capability off the device, only the OS layer. The unbreakable firmware-to-cloud connection and automated OS rehydration at scale directly address RC.RP, cutting recovery time from hours to minutes when ransomware or wiper malware hits. Skip this if your primary concern is detection and threat hunting; Absolute prioritizes recovery speed over forensic depth, so pair it with a strong EDR if you need deep incident investigation.
Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery
Firmware-embedded endpoint resilience platform for device recovery & security
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Resilience vs Absolute Security Resilience for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Absolute Resilience: Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Application health monitoring across Windows and Mac applications, Autonomous application repair and reinstallation, Firmware-based endpoint recovery playbooks..
Absolute Security Resilience: Firmware-embedded endpoint resilience platform for device recovery & security. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Firmware-embedded persistence technology in device BIOS, Automated OS image recovery and device rehydration, Remote device remediation at scale..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Resilience differentiates with Application health monitoring across Windows and Mac applications, Autonomous application repair and reinstallation, Firmware-based endpoint recovery playbooks. Absolute Security Resilience differentiates with Firmware-embedded persistence technology in device BIOS, Automated OS image recovery and device rehydration, Remote device remediation at scale.
Absolute Resilience is developed by Absolute. Absolute Security Resilience is developed by Absolute. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Resilience and Absolute Security Resilience serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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