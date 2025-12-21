Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Resilience is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Absolute. Absolute Resilience for Automation is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Absolute. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams running mixed Windows and Mac fleets will get the most from Absolute Resilience because it actually fixes broken endpoints without waiting for tickets, using firmware-level recovery that survives OS corruption. The platform covers NIST RC.RP incident recovery and RS.MI mitigation through autonomous app repair and device rehydration from trusted images, meaning your team stops triaging and starts restoring at scale. Skip this if your priority is detection and threat hunting; Absolute is explicitly built for resilience and recovery, not visibility into active threats.
Absolute Resilience for Automation
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in patch backlogs will see immediate value in Absolute Resilience for Automation's firmware-based remediation and prebuilt workflows that execute fixes without manual intervention. The platform covers NIST ID.AM through RC.RP with particular strength in RS.MI incident mitigation and self-healing automation, meaning vulnerabilities get closed before attackers can exploit them. Skip this if your organization prioritizes detection tools over remediation or lacks the endpoint visibility to feed prioritized vulnerability data into workflows; it's remediation-focused, not a detection layer.
Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery
Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Resilience vs Absolute Resilience for Automation for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Absolute Resilience: Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Application health monitoring across Windows and Mac applications, Autonomous application repair and reinstallation, Firmware-based endpoint recovery playbooks..
Absolute Resilience for Automation: Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for OS, software, and security misconfigurations, Prebuilt remediation workflows library for thousands of vulnerabilities, Visual workflow builder for custom multi-step remediation without coding..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Resilience differentiates with Application health monitoring across Windows and Mac applications, Autonomous application repair and reinstallation, Firmware-based endpoint recovery playbooks. Absolute Resilience for Automation differentiates with Automated vulnerability scanning for OS, software, and security misconfigurations, Prebuilt remediation workflows library for thousands of vulnerabilities, Visual workflow builder for custom multi-step remediation without coding.
Absolute Resilience is developed by Absolute. Absolute Resilience for Automation is developed by Absolute. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Resilience and Absolute Resilience for Automation serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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