Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Resilience for Security is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Absolute. Absolute Visibility is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Absolute. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Absolute Resilience for Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in patch backlogs will get the most from Absolute Resilience for Security because its firmware-based recovery actually works when OS-level attacks succeed, not just in theory. The Rehydrate capability bypasses a compromised operating system entirely, which means you can recover endpoints without reimaging; the platform covers Windows, Mac, and Linux with automated third-party patching most competitors skip. Skip this if your priority is threat detection and hunting rather than operational resilience; Absolute is built around keeping systems running and recoverable, not finding what broke them in the first place.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling with blind spots in hardware and software inventory will get the most from Absolute Visibility; its 365-day device location history and persistent agent technology ensure you maintain visibility even when endpoints go offline or get reimaged. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 asset management and monitoring functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring through its AI-assisted query layer for hunting anomalies across hundreds of hardware attributes. Skip this if you need behavioral threat detection or response automation; Absolute Visibility is inventory and compliance first, EDR second.
Endpoint patch mgmt & recovery platform with automated patching & rehydration
Endpoint visibility platform for hardware, software, and security monitoring
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Resilience for Security vs Absolute Visibility for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Absolute Resilience for Security: Endpoint patch mgmt & recovery platform with automated patching & rehydration. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated OS and third-party application patching for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Vulnerability scanning and detection, Context-based patch prioritization..
Absolute Visibility: Endpoint visibility platform for hardware, software, and security monitoring. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Hardware inventory reporting with hundreds of attributes, Software application tracking and compliance monitoring, Web usage analytics and ROI measurement..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Resilience for Security differentiates with Automated OS and third-party application patching for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Vulnerability scanning and detection, Context-based patch prioritization. Absolute Visibility differentiates with Hardware inventory reporting with hundreds of attributes, Software application tracking and compliance monitoring, Web usage analytics and ROI measurement.
Absolute Resilience for Security is developed by Absolute. Absolute Visibility is developed by Absolute. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Resilience for Security and Absolute Visibility serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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