Absolute Resilience for Security: Endpoint patch mgmt & recovery platform with automated patching & rehydration. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated OS and third-party application patching for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Vulnerability scanning and detection, Context-based patch prioritization..

Absolute Security Resilience: Firmware-embedded endpoint resilience platform for device recovery & security. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Firmware-embedded persistence technology in device BIOS, Automated OS image recovery and device rehydration, Remote device remediation at scale..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.