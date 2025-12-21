Absolute Resilience for Automation: Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for OS, software, and security misconfigurations, Prebuilt remediation workflows library for thousands of vulnerabilities, Visual workflow builder for custom multi-step remediation without coding..

Vicarius vRx: Full-stack vuln remediation suite with patch mgmt & patchless protection. built by Vicarius. Core capabilities include Automated patch management for 2000+ applications and operating systems, Patch cycle scheduling and deployment, Scripting engine with pre-built and custom scripts..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.