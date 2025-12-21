Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Resilience for Automation is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Absolute. Vicarius vRx is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Vicarius. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Absolute Resilience for Automation
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in patch backlogs will see immediate value in Absolute Resilience for Automation's firmware-based remediation and prebuilt workflows that execute fixes without manual intervention. The platform covers NIST ID.AM through RC.RP with particular strength in RS.MI incident mitigation and self-healing automation, meaning vulnerabilities get closed before attackers can exploit them. Skip this if your organization prioritizes detection tools over remediation or lacks the endpoint visibility to feed prioritized vulnerability data into workflows; it's remediation-focused, not a detection layer.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in unpatched third-party applications will see immediate triage relief from Vicarius vRx; its automated patching for 2000+ applications plus patchless protection for zero-days means you stop choosing between remediation speed and coverage. The hybrid deployment model and contextual risk prioritization directly address ID.RA and PR.PS, cutting through noise to patch what actually matters first. Skip this if your environment is homogeneous Windows shops with tight change control; vRx's value compounds with application sprawl.
Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform
Full-stack vuln remediation suite with patch mgmt & patchless protection
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Resilience for Automation vs Vicarius vRx for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Absolute Resilience for Automation: Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for OS, software, and security misconfigurations, Prebuilt remediation workflows library for thousands of vulnerabilities, Visual workflow builder for custom multi-step remediation without coding..
Vicarius vRx: Full-stack vuln remediation suite with patch mgmt & patchless protection. built by Vicarius. Core capabilities include Automated patch management for 2000+ applications and operating systems, Patch cycle scheduling and deployment, Scripting engine with pre-built and custom scripts..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Resilience for Automation differentiates with Automated vulnerability scanning for OS, software, and security misconfigurations, Prebuilt remediation workflows library for thousands of vulnerabilities, Visual workflow builder for custom multi-step remediation without coding. Vicarius vRx differentiates with Automated patch management for 2000+ applications and operating systems, Patch cycle scheduling and deployment, Scripting engine with pre-built and custom scripts.
Absolute Resilience for Automation is developed by Absolute. Vicarius vRx is developed by Vicarius. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Resilience for Automation and Vicarius vRx serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases: both are Vulnerability Assessment tools, both cover Patch Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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