Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Action1. Vicarius vRx is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Vicarius. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment
Startups and SMBs with constrained budgets who need real vulnerability visibility without waiting for scan cycles should start with Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment; unlimited endpoint assessment plus automated patching for the first 200 machines means you're actually closing gaps, not just logging them. The private software repository hits 99% patching coverage and integrates CISA KEV data, so you're tracking what matters. This is not the tool for organizations that need vulnerability context beyond Windows and third-party apps, or teams expecting deep asset-layer remediation workflows; Action1 is deliberately focused on rapid detection and patch execution.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in unpatched third-party applications will see immediate triage relief from Vicarius vRx; its automated patching for 2000+ applications plus patchless protection for zero-days means you stop choosing between remediation speed and coverage. The hybrid deployment model and contextual risk prioritization directly address ID.RA and PR.PS, cutting through noise to patch what actually matters first. Skip this if your environment is homogeneous Windows shops with tight change control; vRx's value compounds with application sprawl.
Free vulnerability assessment for unlimited endpoints with patching capabilities
Full-stack vuln remediation suite with patch mgmt & patchless protection
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
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Common questions about comparing Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment vs Vicarius vRx for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment: Free vulnerability assessment for unlimited endpoints with patching capabilities. built by Action1. Core capabilities include Unlimited endpoint vulnerability assessment, OS vulnerability detection for Windows workstations and servers, Third-party application vulnerability detection..
Vicarius vRx: Full-stack vuln remediation suite with patch mgmt & patchless protection. built by Vicarius. Core capabilities include Automated patch management for 2000+ applications and operating systems, Patch cycle scheduling and deployment, Scripting engine with pre-built and custom scripts..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment differentiates with Unlimited endpoint vulnerability assessment, OS vulnerability detection for Windows workstations and servers, Third-party application vulnerability detection. Vicarius vRx differentiates with Automated patch management for 2000+ applications and operating systems, Patch cycle scheduling and deployment, Scripting engine with pre-built and custom scripts.
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment is developed by Action1. Vicarius vRx is developed by Vicarius. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment and Vicarius vRx serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases: both are Vulnerability Assessment tools, both cover Patch Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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