Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment: Free vulnerability assessment for unlimited endpoints with patching capabilities. built by Action1. Core capabilities include Unlimited endpoint vulnerability assessment, OS vulnerability detection for Windows workstations and servers, Third-party application vulnerability detection..

Vicarius vRx: Full-stack vuln remediation suite with patch mgmt & patchless protection. built by Vicarius. Core capabilities include Automated patch management for 2000+ applications and operating systems, Patch cycle scheduling and deployment, Scripting engine with pre-built and custom scripts..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.