Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Resilience for Automation is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Absolute. Shellclear is a free secrets detection tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Absolute Resilience for Automation
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in patch backlogs will see immediate value in Absolute Resilience for Automation's firmware-based remediation and prebuilt workflows that execute fixes without manual intervention. The platform covers NIST ID.AM through RC.RP with particular strength in RS.MI incident mitigation and self-healing automation, meaning vulnerabilities get closed before attackers can exploit them. Skip this if your organization prioritizes detection tools over remediation or lacks the endpoint visibility to feed prioritized vulnerability data into workflows; it's remediation-focused, not a detection layer.
DevOps engineers and security teams managing bastion hosts or shared shell environments need Shellclear to prevent credential leakage in command history, a gap that traditional EDR tools ignore entirely. The free, lightweight design with 227 GitHub stars reflects real adoption among practitioners who've already rejected bloated alternatives. Skip this if your threat model requires centralized audit logging or compliance with frameworks demanding immutable command records; Shellclear prioritizes convenience over forensic retention.
Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform
A command-line tool that secures shell command history by clearing sensitive commands, displaying command summaries, and providing stash functionality for presentations across multiple shell environments.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Absolute Resilience for Automation vs Shellclear for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Absolute Resilience for Automation: Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for OS, software, and security misconfigurations, Prebuilt remediation workflows library for thousands of vulnerabilities, Visual workflow builder for custom multi-step remediation without coding..
Shellclear: A command-line tool that secures shell command history by clearing sensitive commands, displaying command summaries, and providing stash functionality for presentations across multiple shell environments..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Resilience for Automation is developed by Absolute. Shellclear is open-source with 227 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Resilience for Automation and Shellclear serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases. Key differences: Absolute Resilience for Automation is Commercial while Shellclear is Free, Shellclear is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox