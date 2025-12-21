Absolute Resilience for Automation: Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for OS, software, and security misconfigurations, Prebuilt remediation workflows library for thousands of vulnerabilities, Visual workflow builder for custom multi-step remediation without coding..

Shellclear: A command-line tool that secures shell command history by clearing sensitive commands, displaying command summaries, and providing stash functionality for presentations across multiple shell environments..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.