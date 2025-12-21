Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Resilience for Automation is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Absolute. Invary for CIS is a commercial workload protection tool by Invary. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Absolute Resilience for Automation
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in patch backlogs will see immediate value in Absolute Resilience for Automation's firmware-based remediation and prebuilt workflows that execute fixes without manual intervention. The platform covers NIST ID.AM through RC.RP with particular strength in RS.MI incident mitigation and self-healing automation, meaning vulnerabilities get closed before attackers can exploit them. Skip this if your organization prioritizes detection tools over remediation or lacks the endpoint visibility to feed prioritized vulnerability data into workflows; it's remediation-focused, not a detection layer.
SMB and mid-market teams that need to verify their OS and hardware haven't been tampered with will find Invary for CIS valuable; the NSA-licensed core technology and dual deployment options (cloud and on-premise) give you flexibility without sacrificing integrity measurement across the stack. NIST CSF 2.0 coverage is strongest in Platform Security and Continuous Monitoring, the two functions that matter most for detecting rootkits and firmware attacks. Skip this if you're looking for a full endpoint protection platform with threat response; Invary is purpose-built for integrity verification, not incident hunting.
Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform
Runtime integrity solution for OS, hardware, and software via CIS partnership.
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Resilience for Automation vs Invary for CIS for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Absolute Resilience for Automation: Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for OS, software, and security misconfigurations, Prebuilt remediation workflows library for thousands of vulnerabilities, Visual workflow builder for custom multi-step remediation without coding..
Invary for CIS: Runtime integrity solution for OS, hardware, and software via CIS partnership. built by Invary. Core capabilities include Runtime integrity measurement of the operating system, Hardware integrity verification, Software integrity verification..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Resilience for Automation differentiates with Automated vulnerability scanning for OS, software, and security misconfigurations, Prebuilt remediation workflows library for thousands of vulnerabilities, Visual workflow builder for custom multi-step remediation without coding. Invary for CIS differentiates with Runtime integrity measurement of the operating system, Hardware integrity verification, Software integrity verification.
Absolute Resilience for Automation is developed by Absolute. Invary for CIS is developed by Invary. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Resilience for Automation and Invary for CIS serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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