Absolute Resilience for Automation: Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for OS, software, and security misconfigurations, Prebuilt remediation workflows library for thousands of vulnerabilities, Visual workflow builder for custom multi-step remediation without coding..

Invary for CIS: Runtime integrity solution for OS, hardware, and software via CIS partnership. built by Invary. Core capabilities include Runtime integrity measurement of the operating system, Hardware integrity verification, Software integrity verification..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.