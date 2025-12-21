Absolute Resilience for Automation: Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for OS, software, and security misconfigurations, Prebuilt remediation workflows library for thousands of vulnerabilities, Visual workflow builder for custom multi-step remediation without coding..

Action1 Patch Management: Cloud-native patch management for Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints. built by Action1. Core capabilities include Cross-OS patching for Windows, macOS, and Linux, Real-time visibility into missing patches and vulnerabilities, Automated patch deployment and testing..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.