Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Resilience for Automation is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Absolute. Action1 Patch Management is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Action1. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Absolute Resilience for Automation
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in patch backlogs will see immediate value in Absolute Resilience for Automation's firmware-based remediation and prebuilt workflows that execute fixes without manual intervention. The platform covers NIST ID.AM through RC.RP with particular strength in RS.MI incident mitigation and self-healing automation, meaning vulnerabilities get closed before attackers can exploit them. Skip this if your organization prioritizes detection tools over remediation or lacks the endpoint visibility to feed prioritized vulnerability data into workflows; it's remediation-focused, not a detection layer.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing heterogeneous fleets across Windows, macOS, and Linux will appreciate Action1 Patch Management's peer-to-peer distribution model, which cuts bandwidth costs without requiring VPN tunnels or agent reconfiguration. The tool maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0's Platform Security and Continuous Monitoring functions, giving you real-time vulnerability visibility and automated staged rollouts that actually prevent patch fatigue. Skip this if your priority is third-party application patching breadth; Action1's software repository covers the obvious vendors, but it's not a Flexera replacement for organizations managing thousands of custom or niche applications.
Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform
Cloud-native patch management for Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Resilience for Automation vs Action1 Patch Management for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Absolute Resilience for Automation: Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for OS, software, and security misconfigurations, Prebuilt remediation workflows library for thousands of vulnerabilities, Visual workflow builder for custom multi-step remediation without coding..
Action1 Patch Management: Cloud-native patch management for Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints. built by Action1. Core capabilities include Cross-OS patching for Windows, macOS, and Linux, Real-time visibility into missing patches and vulnerabilities, Automated patch deployment and testing..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Resilience for Automation differentiates with Automated vulnerability scanning for OS, software, and security misconfigurations, Prebuilt remediation workflows library for thousands of vulnerabilities, Visual workflow builder for custom multi-step remediation without coding. Action1 Patch Management differentiates with Cross-OS patching for Windows, macOS, and Linux, Real-time visibility into missing patches and vulnerabilities, Automated patch deployment and testing.
Absolute Resilience for Automation is developed by Absolute. Action1 Patch Management is developed by Action1. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Resilience for Automation and Action1 Patch Management serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases: both cover Patch Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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