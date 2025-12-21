Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Resilience for Automation is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Absolute. Absolute Visibility is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Absolute. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Absolute Resilience for Automation
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in patch backlogs will see immediate value in Absolute Resilience for Automation's firmware-based remediation and prebuilt workflows that execute fixes without manual intervention. The platform covers NIST ID.AM through RC.RP with particular strength in RS.MI incident mitigation and self-healing automation, meaning vulnerabilities get closed before attackers can exploit them. Skip this if your organization prioritizes detection tools over remediation or lacks the endpoint visibility to feed prioritized vulnerability data into workflows; it's remediation-focused, not a detection layer.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling with blind spots in hardware and software inventory will get the most from Absolute Visibility; its 365-day device location history and persistent agent technology ensure you maintain visibility even when endpoints go offline or get reimaged. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 asset management and monitoring functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring through its AI-assisted query layer for hunting anomalies across hundreds of hardware attributes. Skip this if you need behavioral threat detection or response automation; Absolute Visibility is inventory and compliance first, EDR second.
Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform
Endpoint visibility platform for hardware, software, and security monitoring
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Resilience for Automation vs Absolute Visibility for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Absolute Resilience for Automation: Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for OS, software, and security misconfigurations, Prebuilt remediation workflows library for thousands of vulnerabilities, Visual workflow builder for custom multi-step remediation without coding..
Absolute Visibility: Endpoint visibility platform for hardware, software, and security monitoring. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Hardware inventory reporting with hundreds of attributes, Software application tracking and compliance monitoring, Web usage analytics and ROI measurement..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Resilience for Automation differentiates with Automated vulnerability scanning for OS, software, and security misconfigurations, Prebuilt remediation workflows library for thousands of vulnerabilities, Visual workflow builder for custom multi-step remediation without coding. Absolute Visibility differentiates with Hardware inventory reporting with hundreds of attributes, Software application tracking and compliance monitoring, Web usage analytics and ROI measurement.
Absolute Resilience for Automation is developed by Absolute. Absolute Visibility is developed by Absolute. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Resilience for Automation and Absolute Visibility serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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