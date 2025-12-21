Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Resilience for Automation is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Absolute. Absolute Resilience for Security is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Absolute. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Absolute Resilience for Automation
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in patch backlogs will see immediate value in Absolute Resilience for Automation's firmware-based remediation and prebuilt workflows that execute fixes without manual intervention. The platform covers NIST ID.AM through RC.RP with particular strength in RS.MI incident mitigation and self-healing automation, meaning vulnerabilities get closed before attackers can exploit them. Skip this if your organization prioritizes detection tools over remediation or lacks the endpoint visibility to feed prioritized vulnerability data into workflows; it's remediation-focused, not a detection layer.
Absolute Resilience for Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in patch backlogs will get the most from Absolute Resilience for Security because its firmware-based recovery actually works when OS-level attacks succeed, not just in theory. The Rehydrate capability bypasses a compromised operating system entirely, which means you can recover endpoints without reimaging; the platform covers Windows, Mac, and Linux with automated third-party patching most competitors skip. Skip this if your priority is threat detection and hunting rather than operational resilience; Absolute is built around keeping systems running and recoverable, not finding what broke them in the first place.
Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform
Endpoint patch mgmt & recovery platform with automated patching & rehydration
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Resilience for Automation vs Absolute Resilience for Security for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Absolute Resilience for Automation: Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for OS, software, and security misconfigurations, Prebuilt remediation workflows library for thousands of vulnerabilities, Visual workflow builder for custom multi-step remediation without coding..
Absolute Resilience for Security: Endpoint patch mgmt & recovery platform with automated patching & rehydration. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated OS and third-party application patching for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Vulnerability scanning and detection, Context-based patch prioritization..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Resilience for Automation differentiates with Automated vulnerability scanning for OS, software, and security misconfigurations, Prebuilt remediation workflows library for thousands of vulnerabilities, Visual workflow builder for custom multi-step remediation without coding. Absolute Resilience for Security differentiates with Automated OS and third-party application patching for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Vulnerability scanning and detection, Context-based patch prioritization.
Absolute Resilience for Automation is developed by Absolute. Absolute Resilience for Security is developed by Absolute. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Resilience for Automation and Absolute Resilience for Security serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases: both cover Patch Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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