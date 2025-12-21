Absolute Resilience for Automation: Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for OS, software, and security misconfigurations, Prebuilt remediation workflows library for thousands of vulnerabilities, Visual workflow builder for custom multi-step remediation without coding..

Absolute Resilience for Security: Endpoint patch mgmt & recovery platform with automated patching & rehydration. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated OS and third-party application patching for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Vulnerability scanning and detection, Context-based patch prioritization..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.