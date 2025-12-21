Absolute Rehydrate: Automates endpoint recovery and restoration after IT or cyber incidents. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated OS image recovery, Firmware-embedded persistence, Remote device recovery for off-network endpoints..

Zemana AntiMalware 3.0: Antimalware tool for detecting and removing malware, adware, and browser threats. built by Zemana. Core capabilities include Fast malware scanning, Malware detection and removal, Spyware detection..

Both serve the Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.