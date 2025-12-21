Absolute Rehydrate: Automates endpoint recovery and restoration after IT or cyber incidents. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated OS image recovery, Firmware-embedded persistence, Remote device recovery for off-network endpoints..

Promisec PEM - Promisec Endpoint Manager: Agentless endpoint mgmt platform for vulnerability detection & patch mgmt. built by promisec. Core capabilities include Agentless endpoint vulnerability detection, Full visibility of endpoint hardware and software inventory, Automatic and manual remediation capabilities..

Both serve the Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.