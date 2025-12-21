Absolute Rehydrate: Automates endpoint recovery and restoration after IT or cyber incidents. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated OS image recovery, Firmware-embedded persistence, Remote device recovery for off-network endpoints..

OPSWAT MetaDefender Drive 2: Pre-boot USB device for scanning laptops/desktops with multi-engine malware detection. built by OPSWAT. Core capabilities include Pre-boot scanning from USB without software installation, Multiscanning with up to 7 anti-malware engines, File-based vulnerability assessment for 20,000+ applications..

Both serve the Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.