Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Rehydrate is a commercial incident response tool by Absolute. OPSWAT MetaDefender Drive 2 is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by OPSWAT. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best incident response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams dealing with ransomware or destructive malware need Absolute Rehydrate because it recovers thousands of endpoints to a known-good state in hours, not days, regardless of whether they're on or off network. The firmware-embedded recovery mechanism works even when the OS is compromised, and NIST RC.RP coverage validates the restoration actually happened. Skip this if your incident response strategy relies on selective file restoration or if you lack the operational discipline to maintain certified golden images; Absolute Rehydrate is built for organizations that can treat full device reimaging as their primary recovery path.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing devices with encrypted disks or air-gapped endpoints will get immediate value from MetaDefender Drive 2's pre-boot scanning without requiring agent installation. Seven simultaneous anti-malware engines plus vulnerability assessment across 20,000+ applications means you catch what single-engine tools miss, and the tamper-proof USB hardware with digital signature protection actually holds up under forensic scrutiny. Skip this if your threat model centers on post-compromise persistence or lateral movement; MetaDefender Drive 2 excels at initial detection and forensic analysis but lacks the continuous monitoring that catches adversaries already inside your network.
Automates endpoint recovery and restoration after IT or cyber incidents.
Pre-boot USB device for scanning laptops/desktops with multi-engine malware detection
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Absolute Rehydrate vs OPSWAT MetaDefender Drive 2 for your incident response needs.
Absolute Rehydrate: Automates endpoint recovery and restoration after IT or cyber incidents. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated OS image recovery, Firmware-embedded persistence, Remote device recovery for off-network endpoints..
OPSWAT MetaDefender Drive 2: Pre-boot USB device for scanning laptops/desktops with multi-engine malware detection. built by OPSWAT. Core capabilities include Pre-boot scanning from USB without software installation, Multiscanning with up to 7 anti-malware engines, File-based vulnerability assessment for 20,000+ applications..
Both serve the Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Rehydrate differentiates with Automated OS image recovery, Firmware-embedded persistence, Remote device recovery for off-network endpoints. OPSWAT MetaDefender Drive 2 differentiates with Pre-boot scanning from USB without software installation, Multiscanning with up to 7 anti-malware engines, File-based vulnerability assessment for 20,000+ applications.
Absolute Rehydrate is developed by Absolute. OPSWAT MetaDefender Drive 2 is developed by OPSWAT. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Rehydrate and OPSWAT MetaDefender Drive 2 serve similar Incident Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox