Absolute Rehydrate: Automates endpoint recovery and restoration after IT or cyber incidents. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated OS image recovery, Firmware-embedded persistence, Remote device recovery for off-network endpoints..

Kaseya 365 Endpoint: Unified endpoint mgmt platform with RMM, EDR, AV, backup & patch mgmt. built by Kaseya. Core capabilities include Remote monitoring and management (RMM), Endpoint detection and response (EDR), Antivirus protection..

Both serve the Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.