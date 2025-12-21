Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Rehydrate is a commercial incident response tool by Absolute. Kaseya 365 Endpoint is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Kaseya. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best incident response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams dealing with ransomware or destructive malware need Absolute Rehydrate because it recovers thousands of endpoints to a known-good state in hours, not days, regardless of whether they're on or off network. The firmware-embedded recovery mechanism works even when the OS is compromised, and NIST RC.RP coverage validates the restoration actually happened. Skip this if your incident response strategy relies on selective file restoration or if you lack the operational discipline to maintain certified golden images; Absolute Rehydrate is built for organizations that can treat full device reimaging as their primary recovery path.
Mid-market and enterprise IT teams managing hybrid infrastructure will find real value in Kaseya 365 Endpoint's bundled RMM, EDR, and MDR with 24/7 SOC coverage, which cuts the typical "tool sprawl" tax on staffing and integration. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions across Protect, Detect, and Respond, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and incident analysis. Skip this if your organization needs best-in-breed EDR that outperforms dedicated point solutions or if you lack the IT ops maturity to sustain cross-product automation; Kaseya's integration advantage only pays off with disciplined deployment.
Automates endpoint recovery and restoration after IT or cyber incidents.
Unified endpoint mgmt platform with RMM, EDR, AV, backup & patch mgmt
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Rehydrate vs Kaseya 365 Endpoint for your incident response needs.
Absolute Rehydrate: Automates endpoint recovery and restoration after IT or cyber incidents. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated OS image recovery, Firmware-embedded persistence, Remote device recovery for off-network endpoints..
Kaseya 365 Endpoint: Unified endpoint mgmt platform with RMM, EDR, AV, backup & patch mgmt. built by Kaseya. Core capabilities include Remote monitoring and management (RMM), Endpoint detection and response (EDR), Antivirus protection..
Both serve the Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Rehydrate differentiates with Automated OS image recovery, Firmware-embedded persistence, Remote device recovery for off-network endpoints. Kaseya 365 Endpoint differentiates with Remote monitoring and management (RMM), Endpoint detection and response (EDR), Antivirus protection.
Absolute Rehydrate is developed by Absolute. Kaseya 365 Endpoint is developed by Kaseya. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Rehydrate and Kaseya 365 Endpoint serve similar Incident Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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