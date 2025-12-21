Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Rehydrate is a commercial incident response tool by Absolute. Kaseya Anti-Virus and Anti-Malware is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Kaseya. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best incident response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams dealing with ransomware or destructive malware need Absolute Rehydrate because it recovers thousands of endpoints to a known-good state in hours, not days, regardless of whether they're on or off network. The firmware-embedded recovery mechanism works even when the OS is compromised, and NIST RC.RP coverage validates the restoration actually happened. Skip this if your incident response strategy relies on selective file restoration or if you lack the operational discipline to maintain certified golden images; Absolute Rehydrate is built for organizations that can treat full device reimaging as their primary recovery path.
Kaseya Anti-Virus and Anti-Malware
SMB and mid-market shops already running Kaseya VSA will find real operational value here: one console for AV/AM policy, deployment, and monitoring across servers and workstations eliminates the friction of a separate security tool. The centralized management with group-based policies and configurable dashboards covers the NIST Continuous Monitoring function that most organizations in this segment neglect. Skip this if you need advanced threat hunting or behavioral detection beyond signature-based malware blocking; Kaseya Anti-Virus and Anti-Malware is a hygiene play, not a detection platform.
Automates endpoint recovery and restoration after IT or cyber incidents.
Centralized AV/AM management and deployment platform within Kaseya VSA RMM
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Absolute Rehydrate vs Kaseya Anti-Virus and Anti-Malware for your incident response needs.
Absolute Rehydrate: Automates endpoint recovery and restoration after IT or cyber incidents. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated OS image recovery, Firmware-embedded persistence, Remote device recovery for off-network endpoints..
Kaseya Anti-Virus and Anti-Malware: Centralized AV/AM management and deployment platform within Kaseya VSA RMM. built by Kaseya. Core capabilities include Centralized antivirus and antimalware management within VSA, Network-wide policy deployment, Configurable dashboard for antivirus status monitoring..
Both serve the Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Rehydrate differentiates with Automated OS image recovery, Firmware-embedded persistence, Remote device recovery for off-network endpoints. Kaseya Anti-Virus and Anti-Malware differentiates with Centralized antivirus and antimalware management within VSA, Network-wide policy deployment, Configurable dashboard for antivirus status monitoring.
Absolute Rehydrate is developed by Absolute. Kaseya Anti-Virus and Anti-Malware is developed by Kaseya. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Rehydrate and Kaseya Anti-Virus and Anti-Malware serve similar Incident Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox