Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Rehydrate is a commercial incident response tool by Absolute. Ivanti Neurons for App Control is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Ivanti. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best incident response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams dealing with ransomware or destructive malware need Absolute Rehydrate because it recovers thousands of endpoints to a known-good state in hours, not days, regardless of whether they're on or off network. The firmware-embedded recovery mechanism works even when the OS is compromised, and NIST RC.RP coverage validates the restoration actually happened. Skip this if your incident response strategy relies on selective file restoration or if you lack the operational discipline to maintain certified golden images; Absolute Rehydrate is built for organizations that can treat full device reimaging as their primary recovery path.
Ivanti Neurons for App Control
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in unauthorized application execution and privilege creep will get real value from Ivanti Neurons for App Control because its ownership-based rules tied to NTFS security actually stick without constant tuning. The cloud-native audit-then-enforce workflow means you can test configurations against your real endpoint population before locking anything down, which beats the guess-and-patch cycle of traditional allowlisting. Skip this if your priority is behavioral threat detection; Ivanti owns access control and privilege elevation tracking (NIST PR.AA and PR.PS), not anomaly hunting.
Automates endpoint recovery and restoration after IT or cyber incidents.
Application control and privilege management for endpoint security
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Absolute Rehydrate vs Ivanti Neurons for App Control for your incident response needs.
Absolute Rehydrate: Automates endpoint recovery and restoration after IT or cyber incidents. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated OS image recovery, Firmware-embedded persistence, Remote device recovery for off-network endpoints..
Ivanti Neurons for App Control: Application control and privilege management for endpoint security. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Trusted ownership-based application control using NTFS security, Privilege management for application-specific admin rights elevation, Granular allow and deny rules for application access control..
Both serve the Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Rehydrate differentiates with Automated OS image recovery, Firmware-embedded persistence, Remote device recovery for off-network endpoints. Ivanti Neurons for App Control differentiates with Trusted ownership-based application control using NTFS security, Privilege management for application-specific admin rights elevation, Granular allow and deny rules for application access control.
Absolute Rehydrate is developed by Absolute. Ivanti Neurons for App Control is developed by Ivanti. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Rehydrate and Ivanti Neurons for App Control serve similar Incident Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox