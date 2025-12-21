Absolute Rehydrate: Automates endpoint recovery and restoration after IT or cyber incidents. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated OS image recovery, Firmware-embedded persistence, Remote device recovery for off-network endpoints..

Ivanti Neurons for App Control: Application control and privilege management for endpoint security. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Trusted ownership-based application control using NTFS security, Privilege management for application-specific admin rights elevation, Granular allow and deny rules for application access control..

Both serve the Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.