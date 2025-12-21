Absolute Rehydrate: Automates endpoint recovery and restoration after IT or cyber incidents. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated OS image recovery, Firmware-embedded persistence, Remote device recovery for off-network endpoints..

IKARUS anti.virus Home: Antivirus software protecting up to 3 Windows PCs from malware. built by IKARUS Security Software. Core capabilities include Real-time scanning of downloads, Read and write access monitoring, Automatic threat isolation and blocking of malicious files..

Both serve the Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.