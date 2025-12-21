Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Rehydrate is a commercial incident response tool by Absolute. Absolute Security Resilience is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Absolute. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best incident response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams dealing with ransomware or destructive malware need Absolute Rehydrate because it recovers thousands of endpoints to a known-good state in hours, not days, regardless of whether they're on or off network. The firmware-embedded recovery mechanism works even when the OS is compromised, and NIST RC.RP coverage validates the restoration actually happened. Skip this if your incident response strategy relies on selective file restoration or if you lack the operational discipline to maintain certified golden images; Absolute Rehydrate is built for organizations that can treat full device reimaging as their primary recovery path.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams managing sprawling endpoint fleets will get the most from Absolute Security Resilience because firmware-embedded persistence means attackers can't wipe your recovery capability off the device, only the OS layer. The unbreakable firmware-to-cloud connection and automated OS rehydration at scale directly address RC.RP, cutting recovery time from hours to minutes when ransomware or wiper malware hits. Skip this if your primary concern is detection and threat hunting; Absolute prioritizes recovery speed over forensic depth, so pair it with a strong EDR if you need deep incident investigation.
Automates endpoint recovery and restoration after IT or cyber incidents.
Firmware-embedded endpoint resilience platform for device recovery & security
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Rehydrate vs Absolute Security Resilience for your incident response needs.
Absolute Rehydrate: Automates endpoint recovery and restoration after IT or cyber incidents. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated OS image recovery, Firmware-embedded persistence, Remote device recovery for off-network endpoints..
Absolute Security Resilience: Firmware-embedded endpoint resilience platform for device recovery & security. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Firmware-embedded persistence technology in device BIOS, Automated OS image recovery and device rehydration, Remote device remediation at scale..
Both serve the Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Rehydrate differentiates with Automated OS image recovery, Firmware-embedded persistence, Remote device recovery for off-network endpoints. Absolute Security Resilience differentiates with Firmware-embedded persistence technology in device BIOS, Automated OS image recovery and device rehydration, Remote device remediation at scale.
Absolute Rehydrate is developed by Absolute. Absolute Security Resilience is developed by Absolute. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Rehydrate and Absolute Security Resilience serve similar Incident Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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