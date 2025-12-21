Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Rehydrate is a commercial incident response tool by Absolute. Absolute Resilience for Automation is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Absolute. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best incident response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams dealing with ransomware or destructive malware need Absolute Rehydrate because it recovers thousands of endpoints to a known-good state in hours, not days, regardless of whether they're on or off network. The firmware-embedded recovery mechanism works even when the OS is compromised, and NIST RC.RP coverage validates the restoration actually happened. Skip this if your incident response strategy relies on selective file restoration or if you lack the operational discipline to maintain certified golden images; Absolute Rehydrate is built for organizations that can treat full device reimaging as their primary recovery path.
Absolute Resilience for Automation
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in patch backlogs will see immediate value in Absolute Resilience for Automation's firmware-based remediation and prebuilt workflows that execute fixes without manual intervention. The platform covers NIST ID.AM through RC.RP with particular strength in RS.MI incident mitigation and self-healing automation, meaning vulnerabilities get closed before attackers can exploit them. Skip this if your organization prioritizes detection tools over remediation or lacks the endpoint visibility to feed prioritized vulnerability data into workflows; it's remediation-focused, not a detection layer.
Automates endpoint recovery and restoration after IT or cyber incidents.
Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Rehydrate vs Absolute Resilience for Automation for your incident response needs.
Absolute Rehydrate: Automates endpoint recovery and restoration after IT or cyber incidents. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated OS image recovery, Firmware-embedded persistence, Remote device recovery for off-network endpoints..
Absolute Resilience for Automation: Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for OS, software, and security misconfigurations, Prebuilt remediation workflows library for thousands of vulnerabilities, Visual workflow builder for custom multi-step remediation without coding..
Both serve the Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Rehydrate differentiates with Automated OS image recovery, Firmware-embedded persistence, Remote device recovery for off-network endpoints. Absolute Resilience for Automation differentiates with Automated vulnerability scanning for OS, software, and security misconfigurations, Prebuilt remediation workflows library for thousands of vulnerabilities, Visual workflow builder for custom multi-step remediation without coding.
Absolute Rehydrate is developed by Absolute. Absolute Resilience for Automation is developed by Absolute. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Rehydrate and Absolute Resilience for Automation serve similar Incident Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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