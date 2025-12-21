Absolute Rehydrate: Automates endpoint recovery and restoration after IT or cyber incidents. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated OS image recovery, Firmware-embedded persistence, Remote device recovery for off-network endpoints..

Absolute Resilience for Automation: Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for OS, software, and security misconfigurations, Prebuilt remediation workflows library for thousands of vulnerabilities, Visual workflow builder for custom multi-step remediation without coding..

Both serve the Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.