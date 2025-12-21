Absolute Ransomware Response: Monitors endpoint ransomware preparedness and expedites recovery efforts. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Ransomware readiness assessment across endpoints, Automated monitoring and self-healing of security controls, Self-healing for endpoint security and device management tools..

Xcitium Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR): EDR solution for endpoint threat detection and response capabilities. built by Xcitium. Core capabilities include Endpoint threat detection, Threat response capabilities, Multi-region deployment support..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.