Absolute Insights for Network: Digital experience monitoring for network, device, and app performance. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Real-time network performance monitoring across home, public Wi-Fi, and cellular networks, Cross-platform support for Windows, Apple iOS, macOS, and Android, Tamper-proof Windows client for resilient monitoring..

Trinity Cyber Full Content Inspection (FCI): Network defense platform with real-time content inspection & threat blocking. built by Trinity Cyber. Core capabilities include Full Content Inspection (FCI) technology, Real-time threat detection at line speed, Active threat blocking and prevention..

Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.