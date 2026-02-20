AI EdgeLabs NDR: AI-native NDR for cloud, edge, and hybrid network threat detection. built by AI EdgeLabs. Core capabilities include Inline packet analysis at 50+ Gbps with sub-millisecond latency, DPDK-based agent with user-space traffic analysis and kernel-offloaded processing, Kernel-based agent supporting up to 48 concurrent network interfaces..

Trinity Cyber Full Content Inspection (FCI): Network defense platform with real-time content inspection & threat blocking. built by Trinity Cyber. Core capabilities include Full Content Inspection (FCI) technology, Real-time threat detection at line speed, Active threat blocking and prevention..

Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.