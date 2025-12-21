Absolute Insights for Network: Digital experience monitoring for network, device, and app performance. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Real-time network performance monitoring across home, public Wi-Fi, and cellular networks, Cross-platform support for Windows, Apple iOS, macOS, and Android, Tamper-proof Windows client for resilient monitoring..

Packet Capture (cStor®): Lossless packet capture & analysis appliance at 10–200 Gbps line rate. built by cPacket Networks. Core capabilities include Lossless packet capture at 10–200 Gbps line rate, Persistent storage scaling from 288 TB to over 2 petabytes, Simultaneous read/write access to captured packets..

Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.