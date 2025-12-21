Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Insights for Network is a commercial network detection and response tool by Absolute. Packet Capture (cStor®) is a commercial digital forensics tool by cPacket Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid workforces across multiple networks will find Absolute Insights for Network essential for visibility into device behavior where traditional perimeter controls fail. The tamper-proof Windows client and cross-platform coverage (Windows, macOS, iOS, Android) catches data exfiltration and man-in-the-middle attacks that flow-based NDR misses, with explicit support for ZTNA policy enforcement visibility. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation; Absolute excels at continuous monitoring and threat detection but leaves response workflows to your existing playbooks.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams investigating protocol-level incidents will find Packet Capture (cStor®) invaluable for its lossless capture at 10–200 Gbps paired with petabyte-scale persistent storage, letting you replay and forensically analyze traffic weeks or months after compromise. The onboard indexing and Wireshark integration mean you're not shipping raw PCAPs offsite for analysis; incident response happens at wire speed with full packet fidelity. This is deliberate forensics tooling, not a detection platform; if you need real-time threat hunting or automated anomaly flagging across the network, you'll want this feeding data to a separate NDR layer.
Digital experience monitoring for network, device, and app performance
Lossless packet capture & analysis appliance at 10–200 Gbps line rate.
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Insights for Network vs Packet Capture (cStor®) for your network detection and response needs.
Absolute Insights for Network: Digital experience monitoring for network, device, and app performance. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Real-time network performance monitoring across home, public Wi-Fi, and cellular networks, Cross-platform support for Windows, Apple iOS, macOS, and Android, Tamper-proof Windows client for resilient monitoring..
Packet Capture (cStor®): Lossless packet capture & analysis appliance at 10–200 Gbps line rate. built by cPacket Networks. Core capabilities include Lossless packet capture at 10–200 Gbps line rate, Persistent storage scaling from 288 TB to over 2 petabytes, Simultaneous read/write access to captured packets..
Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Insights for Network differentiates with Real-time network performance monitoring across home, public Wi-Fi, and cellular networks, Cross-platform support for Windows, Apple iOS, macOS, and Android, Tamper-proof Windows client for resilient monitoring. Packet Capture (cStor®) differentiates with Lossless packet capture at 10–200 Gbps line rate, Persistent storage scaling from 288 TB to over 2 petabytes, Simultaneous read/write access to captured packets.
Absolute Insights for Network is developed by Absolute. Packet Capture (cStor®) is developed by cPacket Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Insights for Network and Packet Capture (cStor®) serve similar Network Detection and Response use cases: both cover Network Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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