Absolute Insights for Network: Digital experience monitoring for network, device, and app performance. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Real-time network performance monitoring across home, public Wi-Fi, and cellular networks, Cross-platform support for Windows, Apple iOS, macOS, and Android, Tamper-proof Windows client for resilient monitoring..

NETSCOUT Omnis Cyber Intelligence: NDR platform with DPI for network visibility, threat detection, and investigation. built by NETSCOUT. Core capabilities include Deep packet inspection across network environments, Adaptive Threat Detection using machine learning and threat intelligence, Real-time packet-level threat identification..

Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.