AI EdgeLabs NDR: AI-native NDR for cloud, edge, and hybrid network threat detection. built by AI EdgeLabs. Core capabilities include Inline packet analysis at 50+ Gbps with sub-millisecond latency, DPDK-based agent with user-space traffic analysis and kernel-offloaded processing, Kernel-based agent supporting up to 48 concurrent network interfaces..

NETSCOUT Omnis Cyber Intelligence: NDR platform with DPI for network visibility, threat detection, and investigation. built by NETSCOUT. Core capabilities include Deep packet inspection across network environments, Adaptive Threat Detection using machine learning and threat intelligence, Real-time packet-level threat identification..

Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.