Absolute Insights for Network: Digital experience monitoring for network, device, and app performance. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Real-time network performance monitoring across home, public Wi-Fi, and cellular networks, Cross-platform support for Windows, Apple iOS, macOS, and Android, Tamper-proof Windows client for resilient monitoring..

ManageEngine NetFlow Analyzer: Flow-based network traffic monitoring and bandwidth analysis tool. built by ManageEngine. Core capabilities include Real-time network traffic monitoring with one-minute granularity, Support for multiple flow formats (NetFlow, sFlow, IPFIX, Netstream, J-Flow, AppFlow), Interface-level bandwidth monitoring and traffic pattern analysis..

Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.