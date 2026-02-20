AI EdgeLabs NDR: AI-native NDR for cloud, edge, and hybrid network threat detection. built by AI EdgeLabs. Core capabilities include Inline packet analysis at 50+ Gbps with sub-millisecond latency, DPDK-based agent with user-space traffic analysis and kernel-offloaded processing, Kernel-based agent supporting up to 48 concurrent network interfaces..

ManageEngine NetFlow Analyzer: Flow-based network traffic monitoring and bandwidth analysis tool. built by ManageEngine. Core capabilities include Real-time network traffic monitoring with one-minute granularity, Support for multiple flow formats (NetFlow, sFlow, IPFIX, Netstream, J-Flow, AppFlow), Interface-level bandwidth monitoring and traffic pattern analysis..

Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.