Absolute for Chromebooks: Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Multi-platform device management for Chromebooks, Windows, and Mac from single console, Off-network device tracking and location monitoring, Remote device freeze capability..

Zip Google Chrome Enterprise Core: Chrome browser deployment and management platform with security controls. built by Zip Security. Core capabilities include One-click Chrome deployment to all devices, Safe browsing enablement and configuration, Chrome settings customization for compliance..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.