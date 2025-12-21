Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute for Chromebooks is a commercial mobile device management tool by Absolute. Zip Google Chrome Enterprise Core is a commercial secure enterprise browsers tool by Zip Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market IT teams managing mixed device fleets with significant Chromebook presence should pick Absolute for Chromebooks because it actually recovers lost devices through a dedicated investigations team, not just alerts you they're gone. The platform covers asset management and continuous monitoring across Windows, Mac, and Chrome OS from one console, with off-network tracking that works when devices are disconnected. Skip this if your environment is exclusively cloud-native or if you need deep endpoint detection and response capabilities; Absolute prioritizes device recovery and location intelligence over threat hunting.
Zip Google Chrome Enterprise Core
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing Chrome across distributed workforces should use Zip Google Chrome Enterprise Core to eliminate the manual sprawl of browser policy management and block malicious downloads at the gateway before they reach endpoints. The platform's one-click deployment and centralized extension management directly address PR.PS and PR.AA under NIST CSF 2.0, reducing the attack surface of uncontrolled browser instances. Skip this if your organization needs deep endpoint detection and response beyond the browser layer; Zip is purpose-built for Chrome governance, not host-level threat hunting.
Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs
Chrome browser deployment and management platform with security controls
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Common questions about comparing Absolute for Chromebooks vs Zip Google Chrome Enterprise Core for your mobile device management needs.
Absolute for Chromebooks: Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Multi-platform device management for Chromebooks, Windows, and Mac from single console, Off-network device tracking and location monitoring, Remote device freeze capability..
Zip Google Chrome Enterprise Core: Chrome browser deployment and management platform with security controls. built by Zip Security. Core capabilities include One-click Chrome deployment to all devices, Safe browsing enablement and configuration, Chrome settings customization for compliance..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute for Chromebooks differentiates with Multi-platform device management for Chromebooks, Windows, and Mac from single console, Off-network device tracking and location monitoring, Remote device freeze capability. Zip Google Chrome Enterprise Core differentiates with One-click Chrome deployment to all devices, Safe browsing enablement and configuration, Chrome settings customization for compliance.
Absolute for Chromebooks is developed by Absolute. Zip Google Chrome Enterprise Core is developed by Zip Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute for Chromebooks integrates with Google Admin Console, Google Workspace. Zip Google Chrome Enterprise Core integrates with Google Chrome Enterprise. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Absolute for Chromebooks and Zip Google Chrome Enterprise Core serve similar Mobile Device Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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