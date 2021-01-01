Absolute for Chromebooks: Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Multi-platform device management for Chromebooks, Windows, and Mac from single console, Off-network device tracking and location monitoring, Remote device freeze capability..

XFA Device Security: BYOD device security: secure managed, personal and contractor devices. built by XFA. Core capabilities include Automatic device discovery, Device security posture assessment, Self-service device onboarding..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.