Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute for Chromebooks is a commercial mobile device management tool by Absolute. XFA Device Security is a commercial mobile device management tool by XFA. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market IT teams managing mixed device fleets with significant Chromebook presence should pick Absolute for Chromebooks because it actually recovers lost devices through a dedicated investigations team, not just alerts you they're gone. The platform covers asset management and continuous monitoring across Windows, Mac, and Chrome OS from one console, with off-network tracking that works when devices are disconnected. Skip this if your environment is exclusively cloud-native or if you need deep endpoint detection and response capabilities; Absolute prioritizes device recovery and location intelligence over threat hunting.
SMB and mid-market teams managing BYOD and contractor devices will get the most from XFA Device Security because agentless monitoring actually works when you can't install agents on external hardware. The platform's pre-login compliance enforcement and automatic discovery handle the messy reality of devices you don't control, and integrations with Vanta and Drata mean compliance evidence flows directly into your audit workflow without manual export cycles. Skip this if your organization is primarily macOS and you need deep endpoint detection and response; XFA prioritizes asset visibility and posture over threat hunting.
Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs
BYOD device security: secure managed, personal and contractor devices.
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Common questions about comparing Absolute for Chromebooks vs XFA Device Security for your mobile device management needs.
Absolute for Chromebooks: Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Multi-platform device management for Chromebooks, Windows, and Mac from single console, Off-network device tracking and location monitoring, Remote device freeze capability..
XFA Device Security: BYOD device security: secure managed, personal and contractor devices. built by XFA. Core capabilities include Automatic device discovery, Device security posture assessment, Self-service device onboarding..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute for Chromebooks differentiates with Multi-platform device management for Chromebooks, Windows, and Mac from single console, Off-network device tracking and location monitoring, Remote device freeze capability. XFA Device Security differentiates with Automatic device discovery, Device security posture assessment, Self-service device onboarding.
Absolute for Chromebooks is developed by Absolute. XFA Device Security is developed by XFA founded in 2021-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute for Chromebooks integrates with Google Admin Console, Google Workspace. XFA Device Security integrates with Vanta, Drata, Trustcloud, Thoropass, Okta and 5 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Absolute for Chromebooks and XFA Device Security serve similar Mobile Device Management use cases: both are Mobile Device Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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