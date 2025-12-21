Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute for Chromebooks is a commercial mobile device management tool by Absolute. Jamf for Mobile is a commercial mobile device management tool by Jamf. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market IT teams managing mixed device fleets with significant Chromebook presence should pick Absolute for Chromebooks because it actually recovers lost devices through a dedicated investigations team, not just alerts you they're gone. The platform covers asset management and continuous monitoring across Windows, Mac, and Chrome OS from one console, with off-network tracking that works when devices are disconnected. Skip this if your environment is exclusively cloud-native or if you need deep endpoint detection and response capabilities; Absolute prioritizes device recovery and location intelligence over threat hunting.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing mixed iOS and Android fleets will get the most from Jamf for Mobile because it handles the operational complexity of BYOD and corporate devices without requiring separate tools for enrollment, compliance, and threat detection. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 areas including continuous monitoring for side-loaded apps and risk-based app blocking, which means you're catching compromise signals most MDM platforms miss. Skip this if your organization runs primarily Android or needs deep forensic analysis post-incident; Jamf prioritizes prevention and policy enforcement over investigation depth.
Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs
MDM platform for managing and securing iOS, iPadOS, Android, and Apple devices
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Common questions about comparing Absolute for Chromebooks vs Jamf for Mobile for your mobile device management needs.
Absolute for Chromebooks: Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Multi-platform device management for Chromebooks, Windows, and Mac from single console, Off-network device tracking and location monitoring, Remote device freeze capability..
Jamf for Mobile: MDM platform for managing and securing iOS, iPadOS, Android, and Apple devices. built by Jamf. Core capabilities include Automated device enrollment and configuration, BYOD and shared device management, Baseline device hardening and compliance validation..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute for Chromebooks differentiates with Multi-platform device management for Chromebooks, Windows, and Mac from single console, Off-network device tracking and location monitoring, Remote device freeze capability. Jamf for Mobile differentiates with Automated device enrollment and configuration, BYOD and shared device management, Baseline device hardening and compliance validation.
Absolute for Chromebooks is developed by Absolute. Jamf for Mobile is developed by Jamf. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute for Chromebooks integrates with Google Admin Console, Google Workspace. Jamf for Mobile integrates with Jamf Protect, Jamf Compliance Editor, Jamf Marketplace. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Absolute for Chromebooks and Jamf for Mobile serve similar Mobile Device Management use cases: both are Mobile Device Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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