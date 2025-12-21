Absolute for Chromebooks: Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Multi-platform device management for Chromebooks, Windows, and Mac from single console, Off-network device tracking and location monitoring, Remote device freeze capability..

Jamf for Mobile: MDM platform for managing and securing iOS, iPadOS, Android, and Apple devices. built by Jamf. Core capabilities include Automated device enrollment and configuration, BYOD and shared device management, Baseline device hardening and compliance validation..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.