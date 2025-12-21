Absolute for Chromebooks: Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Multi-platform device management for Chromebooks, Windows, and Mac from single console, Off-network device tracking and location monitoring, Remote device freeze capability..

Huawei MDM Security: Enterprise mobile device & app management platform for BYOD, COPE, and COBO. built by Huawei Technologies. Core capabilities include Mobile device management for Android Enterprise, Android AOSP, and Huawei HarmonyOS, Mobile application management with enterprise app store, Mobile content management (MCM)..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.