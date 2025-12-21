Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Core is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Absolute. Wultra Mobile-First Authentication is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Wultra. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing distributed workforces across multiple operating systems will see immediate value in Absolute Core's self-healing client, which automatically repairs itself and reinstalls without user intervention or IT tickets. The tool covers Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android with persistent sessions that survive network disruptions, addressing the real friction point of dropped VPN tunnels during handoffs between networks. NIST PR.AA and PR.IR alignment confirm the architecture prioritizes both access control and resilience, though buyers expecting sophisticated threat detection or behavioral analytics should look elsewhere; Absolute Core is purpose-built for access and availability, not threat hunting.
Wultra Mobile-First Authentication
Mid-market and enterprise teams handling sensitive transactions will get the most from Wultra Mobile-First Authentication because its push-notification and transaction-signing flows eliminate phishing attacks that plague traditional MFA. NIST-endorsed post-quantum cryptography built into the platform means you're protected against cryptanalytically relevant quantum computers without rearchitecting later. Skip this if you need passwordless auth that works equally well across web, mobile, and physical access; Wultra is explicitly mobile-first and will feel constraining for organizations running mixed authentication ecosystems.
ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications
Mobile-first passwordless MFA with post-quantum cryptography for authentication
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Absolute Core vs Wultra Mobile-First Authentication for your zero trust network access needs.
Absolute Core: ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions..
Wultra Mobile-First Authentication: Mobile-first passwordless MFA with post-quantum cryptography for authentication. built by Wultra. Core capabilities include Passwordless multi-factor authentication, Post-quantum cryptography (NIST-endorsed), Push notification-based authentication..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Core differentiates with Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions. Wultra Mobile-First Authentication differentiates with Passwordless multi-factor authentication, Post-quantum cryptography (NIST-endorsed), Push notification-based authentication.
Absolute Core is developed by Absolute. Wultra Mobile-First Authentication is developed by Wultra. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Core and Wultra Mobile-First Authentication serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox