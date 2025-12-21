Absolute Core: ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions..

芯盾时代 (TrusFort): Zero Trust security platform suite for identity, endpoint, and business protection. built by TrusFort. Core capabilities include Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and Two-Factor Authentication (2FA), Endpoint Threat Detection and Situational Awareness (MTD), Privileged Account Management (PAM)..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.