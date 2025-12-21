Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Core is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Absolute. Secfense Ghost is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Secfense. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing distributed workforces across multiple operating systems will see immediate value in Absolute Core's self-healing client, which automatically repairs itself and reinstalls without user intervention or IT tickets. The tool covers Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android with persistent sessions that survive network disruptions, addressing the real friction point of dropped VPN tunnels during handoffs between networks. NIST PR.AA and PR.IR alignment confirm the architecture prioritizes both access control and resilience, though buyers expecting sophisticated threat detection or behavioral analytics should look elsewhere; Absolute Core is purpose-built for access and availability, not threat hunting.
SMB and mid-market teams with VPN infrastructure but thin security budgets should adopt Secfense Ghost to eliminate their largest remote access attack surface without ripping and replacing existing systems. It delivers zero-day resilience by making VPN invisible until authentication succeeds, covers regulatory requirements under DORA and NIS2, and requires no agent deployment or user retraining. Skip this if you need endpoint detection or incident response capabilities; Ghost is purely about hiding your front door, not defending what's inside it.
ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications
Hides VPN infrastructure from the internet, exposing it only to auth'd users.
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Core vs Secfense Ghost for your zero trust network access needs.
Absolute Core: ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions..
Secfense Ghost: Hides VPN infrastructure from the internet, exposing it only to auth'd users. built by Secfense. Core capabilities include Dynamic VPN exposure — VPN becomes visible only to authenticated users' IP addresses, Default invisibility — no open ports or public-facing services visible to unauthenticated parties, Just-in-time access control with no permanent Internet-facing endpoints..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Core differentiates with Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions. Secfense Ghost differentiates with Dynamic VPN exposure — VPN becomes visible only to authenticated users' IP addresses, Default invisibility — no open ports or public-facing services visible to unauthenticated parties, Just-in-time access control with no permanent Internet-facing endpoints.
Absolute Core is developed by Absolute. Secfense Ghost is developed by Secfense. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Core and Secfense Ghost serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases: both are Zero Trust Network Access tools, both cover ZTNA, Remote Access. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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