Absolute Core: ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions..

NetFoundry Platform: Identity-based zero trust network connectivity platform built on OpenZiti. built by NetFoundry. Core capabilities include Identity-based mutual TLS authentication for all connections, Outbound-only connections without inbound firewall ports, Software-based network overlay with distributed routing..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.