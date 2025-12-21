Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Core is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Absolute. NetFoundry Platform is a commercial zero trust network access tool by NetFoundry. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing distributed workforces across multiple operating systems will see immediate value in Absolute Core's self-healing client, which automatically repairs itself and reinstalls without user intervention or IT tickets. The tool covers Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android with persistent sessions that survive network disruptions, addressing the real friction point of dropped VPN tunnels during handoffs between networks. NIST PR.AA and PR.IR alignment confirm the architecture prioritizes both access control and resilience, though buyers expecting sophisticated threat detection or behavioral analytics should look elsewhere; Absolute Core is purpose-built for access and availability, not threat hunting.
Mid-market and enterprise teams building hybrid infrastructure with distributed workforce access will get the most from NetFoundry Platform because it eliminates inbound firewall rules entirely, forcing deny-by-default policies at the identity layer rather than the network perimeter. The outbound-only architecture and software-based overlay routing mean you're operationalizing zero trust without rearchitecting your existing network, and NIST PR.AA coverage confirms the identity and access controls are the foundation. Skip this if you need a single pane of glass across your entire security stack; NetFoundry does one thing and prioritizes it over breadth.
ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications
Identity-based zero trust network connectivity platform built on OpenZiti
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Core vs NetFoundry Platform for your zero trust network access needs.
Absolute Core: ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions..
NetFoundry Platform: Identity-based zero trust network connectivity platform built on OpenZiti. built by NetFoundry. Core capabilities include Identity-based mutual TLS authentication for all connections, Outbound-only connections without inbound firewall ports, Software-based network overlay with distributed routing..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Core differentiates with Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions. NetFoundry Platform differentiates with Identity-based mutual TLS authentication for all connections, Outbound-only connections without inbound firewall ports, Software-based network overlay with distributed routing.
Absolute Core is developed by Absolute. NetFoundry Platform is developed by NetFoundry. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Core and NetFoundry Platform serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases: both are Zero Trust Network Access tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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