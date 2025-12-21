Absolute Core: ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions..

Dispel Zero Trust Engine: Zero Trust secure remote access platform for ICS/OT environments. built by Dispel. Core capabilities include OT secure remote access via clientless browser, virtual desktop, and local application modes, Industrial data streaming from OT environments, 24/7 managed OT threat monitoring with SOC backing..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.