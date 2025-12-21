Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Core is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Absolute. Dispel Zero Trust Engine is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Dispel. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing distributed workforces across multiple operating systems will see immediate value in Absolute Core's self-healing client, which automatically repairs itself and reinstalls without user intervention or IT tickets. The tool covers Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android with persistent sessions that survive network disruptions, addressing the real friction point of dropped VPN tunnels during handoffs between networks. NIST PR.AA and PR.IR alignment confirm the architecture prioritizes both access control and resilience, though buyers expecting sophisticated threat detection or behavioral analytics should look elsewhere; Absolute Core is purpose-built for access and availability, not threat hunting.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams protecting critical infrastructure should buy Dispel Zero Trust Engine specifically for OT environments where traditional zero trust tools fail, because it speaks 65,000+ protocols including proprietary industrial systems that off-the-shelf PAM can't touch. The platform's hybrid deployment model and native support for IEC 62443 and NERC CIP mean you're not retrofitting generic access controls onto your OT network. Skip this if your priority is IT-only remote access or if you need a single pane of glass for both corporate and industrial assets; Dispel's OT focus means it won't be your answer for general workforce access management.
ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications
Zero Trust secure remote access platform for ICS/OT environments.
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Core vs Dispel Zero Trust Engine for your zero trust network access needs.
Absolute Core: ZTNA solution with optimized tunnel for secure remote access to applications. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions..
Dispel Zero Trust Engine: Zero Trust secure remote access platform for ICS/OT environments. built by Dispel. Core capabilities include OT secure remote access via clientless browser, virtual desktop, and local application modes, Industrial data streaming from OT environments, 24/7 managed OT threat monitoring with SOC backing..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Core differentiates with Self-healing client for Windows with automatic repair and reinstallation, Multi-OS support for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, Network Resilience for persistent sessions during network disruptions. Dispel Zero Trust Engine differentiates with OT secure remote access via clientless browser, virtual desktop, and local application modes, Industrial data streaming from OT environments, 24/7 managed OT threat monitoring with SOC backing.
Absolute Core is developed by Absolute. Dispel Zero Trust Engine is developed by Dispel. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Core and Dispel Zero Trust Engine serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases: both are Zero Trust Network Access tools, both cover Remote Access, ZTNA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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