Abnormal Inbound Email Security: AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI analyzing identity, behavior, and content signals across email and SaaS platforms, One-click API integration for deployment without inline configuration, Automated detection and remediation of malicious emails to reduce SOC workload..

TitanHQ PhishTitan: Phishing protection and remediation solution for Microsoft 365 environments. built by TitanHQ. Core capabilities include AI and machine learning-based phishing detection, Native Microsoft 365 integration for email scanning, URL rewriting with time-of-click protection..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.