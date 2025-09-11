Abnormal Inbound Email Security: AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI analyzing identity, behavior, and content signals across email and SaaS platforms, One-click API integration for deployment without inline configuration, Automated detection and remediation of malicious emails to reduce SOC workload..

Fortra Email Security & Anti-Phishing: Email security platform protecting against phishing, BEC, and data loss. built by Fortra. Core capabilities include DMARC email authentication and enforcement, Business email compromise detection, Spear phishing protection..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.