Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security is a commercial email security platforms tool by Abnormal Security. Fortra Email Security & Anti-Phishing is a commercial email security platforms tool by Fortra. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email security platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Abnormal Inbound Email Security
Security teams drowning in BEC and vendor compromise attacks will see immediate ROI from Abnormal Inbound Email Security because its behavioral AI catches impersonation attempts that signature-based filters miss entirely. The platform detects zero-day threats without IOCs, integrates via single API call without inline rewrites, and learns from cross-tenant attack patterns to stay ahead of your specific threat actors. Skip this if you need deep SOAR automation or recovery workflows; Abnormal prioritizes detection and remediation over post-incident response orchestration.
Fortra Email Security & Anti-Phishing
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing and BEC attacks will see immediate ROI from Fortra Email Security & Anti-Phishing because its DMARC enforcement and account takeover detection actually stop the attacks that make it past your initial filters. The platform covers five of the five NIST CSF 2.0 Protect and Detect functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and identity controls that catch lateral movement after compromise. Skip this if your organization needs a single unified email and web gateway; Fortra is email-focused and doesn't pretend otherwise.
AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis
Email security platform protecting against phishing, BEC, and data loss
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Common questions about comparing Abnormal Inbound Email Security vs Fortra Email Security & Anti-Phishing for your email security platforms needs.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security: AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI analyzing identity, behavior, and content signals across email and SaaS platforms, One-click API integration for deployment without inline configuration, Automated detection and remediation of malicious emails to reduce SOC workload..
Fortra Email Security & Anti-Phishing: Email security platform protecting against phishing, BEC, and data loss. built by Fortra. Core capabilities include DMARC email authentication and enforcement, Business email compromise detection, Spear phishing protection..
Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security differentiates with Behavioral AI analyzing identity, behavior, and content signals across email and SaaS platforms, One-click API integration for deployment without inline configuration, Automated detection and remediation of malicious emails to reduce SOC workload. Fortra Email Security & Anti-Phishing differentiates with DMARC email authentication and enforcement, Business email compromise detection, Spear phishing protection.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security is developed by Abnormal Security. Fortra Email Security & Anti-Phishing is developed by Fortra. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security integrates with Microsoft email platforms, SOAR tools. Fortra Email Security & Anti-Phishing integrates with SIEM. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Abnormal Inbound Email Security and Fortra Email Security & Anti-Phishing serve similar Email Security Platforms use cases: both are Email Security Platforms tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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