Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abusix Email Threat Protection is a commercial anti-phishing tool by Abusix. Fortra Email Security & Anti-Phishing is a commercial email security platforms tool by Fortra. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best anti-phishing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
SMBs and mid-market teams running legacy mail servers will get immediate value from Abusix Email Threat Protection because DNS-based blocklists stop malicious traffic before it hits your infrastructure, not after; the 99.6% catch rate on inbound threats is real throughput, not marketing math. The tool integrates directly into existing mail stacks without rip-and-replace, and its Guardian Mail component delivers instant mitigation at the gateway level. This is not a replacement for post-delivery threat detection or user awareness training; if your threat model depends on catching phishing after it lands in inboxes, you're buying the wrong tool. Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing and BEC attacks will see immediate ROI from Fortra Email Security & Anti-Phishing because its DMARC enforcement and account takeover detection actually stop the attacks that make it past your initial filters. The platform covers five of the five NIST CSF 2.0 Protect and Detect functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and identity controls that catch lateral movement after compromise. Skip this if your organization needs a single unified email and web gateway; Fortra is email-focused and doesn't pretend otherwise.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Abusix Email Threat Protection
SMBs and mid-market teams running legacy mail servers will get immediate value from Abusix Email Threat Protection because DNS-based blocklists stop malicious traffic before it hits your infrastructure, not after; the 99.6% catch rate on inbound threats is real throughput, not marketing math. The tool integrates directly into existing mail stacks without rip-and-replace, and its Guardian Mail component delivers instant mitigation at the gateway level. This is not a replacement for post-delivery threat detection or user awareness training; if your threat model depends on catching phishing after it lands in inboxes, you're buying the wrong tool.
Fortra Email Security & Anti-Phishing
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing and BEC attacks will see immediate ROI from Fortra Email Security & Anti-Phishing because its DMARC enforcement and account takeover detection actually stop the attacks that make it past your initial filters. The platform covers five of the five NIST CSF 2.0 Protect and Detect functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and identity controls that catch lateral movement after compromise. Skip this if your organization needs a single unified email and web gateway; Fortra is email-focused and doesn't pretend otherwise.
Real-time email threat blocking via RBL/DNSBL blocklists for mail servers.
Email security platform protecting against phishing, BEC, and data loss
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Common questions about comparing Abusix Email Threat Protection vs Fortra Email Security & Anti-Phishing for your anti-phishing needs.
Abusix Email Threat Protection: Real-time email threat blocking via RBL/DNSBL blocklists for mail servers. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection and blocking via DNS-based blocklists (RBL/DNSBL), Comprehensive blocklists covering domains, IPs, and email addresses, 99.6% reported catch rate for malicious email traffic..
Fortra Email Security & Anti-Phishing: Email security platform protecting against phishing, BEC, and data loss. built by Fortra. Core capabilities include DMARC email authentication and enforcement, Business email compromise detection, Spear phishing protection..
Both serve the Anti-Phishing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abusix Email Threat Protection differentiates with Real-time threat detection and blocking via DNS-based blocklists (RBL/DNSBL), Comprehensive blocklists covering domains, IPs, and email addresses, 99.6% reported catch rate for malicious email traffic. Fortra Email Security & Anti-Phishing differentiates with DMARC email authentication and enforcement, Business email compromise detection, Spear phishing protection.
Abusix Email Threat Protection is developed by Abusix. Fortra Email Security & Anti-Phishing is developed by Fortra. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Abusix Email Threat Protection and Fortra Email Security & Anti-Phishing serve similar Anti-Phishing use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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