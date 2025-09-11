Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abnormal AI Security Mailbox is a commercial email security platforms tool by Abnormal Security. Fortra Email Security & Anti-Phishing is a commercial email security platforms tool by Fortra. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email security platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in user-reported phishing will see immediate ROI from Abnormal AI Security Mailbox because its autonomous triage actually closes the investigate-to-remediate loop instead of just flagging threats. The platform covers DE.CM through RS.MA in the NIST CSF, meaning it doesn't just detect anomalies; it analyzes them and executes bulk remediation across mailboxes without manual intervention. Skip this if your organization treats email security as a checkbox behind a gateway tool; Abnormal assumes you're running a real SOC function and builds accordingly.
Fortra Email Security & Anti-Phishing
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing and BEC attacks will see immediate ROI from Fortra Email Security & Anti-Phishing because its DMARC enforcement and account takeover detection actually stop the attacks that make it past your initial filters. The platform covers five of the five NIST CSF 2.0 Protect and Detect functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and identity controls that catch lateral movement after compromise. Skip this if your organization needs a single unified email and web gateway; Fortra is email-focused and doesn't pretend otherwise.
AI-powered email security operations platform for automated threat triage
Email security platform protecting against phishing, BEC, and data loss
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Common questions about comparing Abnormal AI Security Mailbox vs Fortra Email Security & Anti-Phishing for your email security platforms needs.
Abnormal AI Security Mailbox: AI-powered email security operations platform for automated threat triage. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include 24/7 AI-powered autonomous triage of user-reported emails, Automated classification of emails as malicious, spam, safe, or phishing simulation, AI-assisted investigation with identification of similar messages across mailboxes..
Fortra Email Security & Anti-Phishing: Email security platform protecting against phishing, BEC, and data loss. built by Fortra. Core capabilities include DMARC email authentication and enforcement, Business email compromise detection, Spear phishing protection..
Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abnormal AI Security Mailbox differentiates with 24/7 AI-powered autonomous triage of user-reported emails, Automated classification of emails as malicious, spam, safe, or phishing simulation, AI-assisted investigation with identification of similar messages across mailboxes. Fortra Email Security & Anti-Phishing differentiates with DMARC email authentication and enforcement, Business email compromise detection, Spear phishing protection.
Abnormal AI Security Mailbox is developed by Abnormal Security. Fortra Email Security & Anti-Phishing is developed by Fortra. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abnormal AI Security Mailbox integrates with SIEM solutions, SOAR solutions, Ticketing systems, End-user phishing reporting buttons. Fortra Email Security & Anti-Phishing integrates with SIEM. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Abnormal AI Security Mailbox and Fortra Email Security & Anti-Phishing serve similar Email Security Platforms use cases: both are Email Security Platforms tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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