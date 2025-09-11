Abnormal AI Security Mailbox: AI-powered email security operations platform for automated threat triage. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include 24/7 AI-powered autonomous triage of user-reported emails, Automated classification of emails as malicious, spam, safe, or phishing simulation, AI-assisted investigation with identification of similar messages across mailboxes..

Fortra Email Security & Anti-Phishing: Email security platform protecting against phishing, BEC, and data loss. built by Fortra. Core capabilities include DMARC email authentication and enforcement, Business email compromise detection, Spear phishing protection..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.