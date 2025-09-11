Abnormal Inbound Email Security: AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI analyzing identity, behavior, and content signals across email and SaaS platforms, One-click API integration for deployment without inline configuration, Automated detection and remediation of malicious emails to reduce SOC workload..

Cofense Phishing Remediation: Post-perimeter phishing detection and automated remediation platform. built by Cofense. Core capabilities include Post-perimeter phishing detection, AI-based threat detection with expert validation, Employee phishing reporting button..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.