Abnormal AI Security Mailbox: AI-powered email security operations platform for automated threat triage. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include 24/7 AI-powered autonomous triage of user-reported emails, Automated classification of emails as malicious, spam, safe, or phishing simulation, AI-assisted investigation with identification of similar messages across mailboxes..

xorlab Attachment Sandbox: Sandboxes email attachments to detect malicious behavior via dynamic analysis. built by xorlab. Core capabilities include Dynamic analysis of Microsoft Office and PDF attachments, Isolated detonation environment for suspicious files, Automated email classification using sandbox results..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.