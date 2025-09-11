Abnormal Inbound Email Security: AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI analyzing identity, behavior, and content signals across email and SaaS platforms, One-click API integration for deployment without inline configuration, Automated detection and remediation of malicious emails to reduce SOC workload..

xorlab Attachment Sandbox: Sandboxes email attachments to detect malicious behavior via dynamic analysis. built by xorlab. Core capabilities include Dynamic analysis of Microsoft Office and PDF attachments, Isolated detonation environment for suspicious files, Automated email classification using sandbox results..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.