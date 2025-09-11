Abnormal AI Security Mailbox: AI-powered email security operations platform for automated threat triage. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include 24/7 AI-powered autonomous triage of user-reported emails, Automated classification of emails as malicious, spam, safe, or phishing simulation, AI-assisted investigation with identification of similar messages across mailboxes..

TitanHQ Cybersecurity Bundles: Bundled cybersecurity solutions for MSPs and end users with email protection. built by TitanHQ. Core capabilities include Two-layer email threat protection (MX and ICES), Backup and recovery for Microsoft 365 and Entra ID, Email archiving with search functionality..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.