AegisAI Agentic Email Security: AI-powered email security platform that detects phishing, BEC, and malware. built by AegisAI. Core capabilities include AI agent-based threat detection and analysis, Spear phishing and BEC detection, Advanced phishing and malware detection..

TitanHQ Cybersecurity Bundles: Bundled cybersecurity solutions for MSPs and end users with email protection. built by TitanHQ. Core capabilities include Two-layer email threat protection (MX and ICES), Backup and recovery for Microsoft 365 and Entra ID, Email archiving with search functionality..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.