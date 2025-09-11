Abnormal AI Security Mailbox: AI-powered email security operations platform for automated threat triage. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include 24/7 AI-powered autonomous triage of user-reported emails, Automated classification of emails as malicious, spam, safe, or phishing simulation, AI-assisted investigation with identification of similar messages across mailboxes..

Darktrace Email Security: AI-powered email security platform detecting threats across email and messaging. built by Darktrace. Core capabilities include Self-Learning AI behavioral threat detection, Inbound and outbound email protection, Lateral mail monitoring for insider threats..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.