Abnormal Inbound Email Security: AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI analyzing identity, behavior, and content signals across email and SaaS platforms, One-click API integration for deployment without inline configuration, Automated detection and remediation of malicious emails to reduce SOC workload..

Darktrace Email Security: AI-powered email security platform detecting threats across email and messaging. built by Darktrace. Core capabilities include Self-Learning AI behavioral threat detection, Inbound and outbound email protection, Lateral mail monitoring for insider threats..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.