Abnormal Messaging Security: Detects malicious content and URLs in Microsoft Teams and Slack messages. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include URL inspection in Microsoft Teams and Slack, Unified threat log for email and collaboration apps, External message monitoring..

Abnormal AI Security Mailbox: AI-powered email security operations platform for automated threat triage. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include 24/7 AI-powered autonomous triage of user-reported emails, Automated classification of emails as malicious, spam, safe, or phishing simulation, AI-assisted investigation with identification of similar messages across mailboxes..

Both serve the Secure Collaboration & Messaging market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.